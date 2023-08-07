The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has done the correct thing by Australian consumers and small businesses, plunging a knife into the proposed merger of ANZ and Suncorp’s banking arm.

If the Australian Competition Tribunal, to which the parties will inevitably appeal the decision, reverses the competition regulator, it will be a clear sign that — as former ACCC head Rod Sims maintains — our competition laws are too weak to give Australians the competition they deserve.