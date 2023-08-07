The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has been forced into a humiliating correction, clarifying that then home affairs minister Peter Dutton was, in fact, not briefed on the identity of a man later jailed for bribing Nauru government officials.

The AFP conceded it should have used “tighter language” to avoid suggesting the opposition leader was told of the investigation into Mozammil Gulamabass Bhojani before he was awarded Australian government contracts — and who amongst us can honestly say we’ve never allowed an elected official to look utterly incompetent with a bit of imprecise language?

It’s strange to think that, after years of what seemed to be a very committed policy of minimising embarrassment for the Coalition — either by raiding journalists who made the Coalition look bad or abandoning investigations that had the potential to do the same — the AFP finally took a step in the other direction.