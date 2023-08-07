The ABC has spent more than $700,000 settling the various defamation lawsuits brought against it over the past three years, according to documents handed over to the Senate.

The settlement figures were revealed last week in response to a throng of questions taken on notice by the ABC during Senate estimates hearings in May, and were limited to reporting periods that saw the broadcaster involved in three or more defamation settlements, reaching back to the 2019-20 financial year.

In that year, the ABC settled fewer than three cases and wasn’t required to report, as the question taken on notice from Senator Ross Cadell asked the broadcaster to provide costs of litigation and settlement for years with more than three legal cases. The following financial year, 2020-21, the ABC spent $339,450 settling suits brought against it, as well as a further $871,088 on litigating those cases in court, from inception until settlement.