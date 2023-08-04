Researchers from the University of Adelaide will carry out weekly media analysis throughout the remainder of the Voice referendum campaign with a view to holding News Corp “accountable” for its coverage of the Yes and No camps.

The research, commissioned by the Australians for a Murdoch Royal Commission campaign, will be carried out by communications lecturer Dr Victoria Fielding with two researchers and aims to qualify context given to Yes and No campaign spokespeople, beyond counting mentions.

“For instance, if Yes advocate Thomas Mayo is mentioned, it is important to know if he is mentioned in a positive or a negative context,” Fielding wrote in the research proposal.