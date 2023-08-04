Former NSW Labor minister Tim Crakanthorp has had, by any estimation, an absolute shocker of a week.

He’s been referred to the state’s Independent Commission Against Corruption for a “significant” breach of the ministerial code after he failed to disclose what Premier Chris Minns called “substantial” private family holdings.

Those substantial commercial property assets are held by members of Crakanthorp’s family, including his wife Laura and his father-in-law Joe Manitta, in the Hunter region. So what does Santina Manitta, Joe’s wife and Tim’s mother-in-law, make of all this?