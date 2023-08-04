A series of mysterious TikTok ads linked to a Serbian entrepreneur-cum-MotoGP announcer featuring bizarre artificially generated people soliciting medical and personal contact information from Australian users have been removed following Crikey’s inquiries.

For months, Australian users have been bombarded with TikTok video advertisements featuring at least three models, seemingly artificially generated, who promote a “free case evaluation” for people who have suffered an injury at work or in public.

The ads, published under the TikTok account of NSW Accident Lawyers, direct users to a third party website which asks people to put in their name, phone number and information about their injury into a form.