Was the retail data released yesterday really bad enough to justify comparisons to the financial crisis?

The fall of 0.8% (concentrated in department stores, where sales dropped 5%) in sales in June was merely a reversal of the 0.8% jump in May, when many retailers tried one-off specials and other promotions to boost sales. That ended up simply bringing spending forwards by a month.

That made for annual growth of just 2.3% in the year to June. But the volume data told the real story — consumers have been pulling back since the September quarter of 2022, when volumes peaked at 0.2%. Volumes fell 0.5% in the June quarter 2023, after a 0.8% drop in the March quarter and a 0.4% in the December quarter 2022.