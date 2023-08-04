Did you know there’s an unregulated monopolist in our aviation sector with “a track record of using their market power, with the current regulatory regime providing no constraint on monopoly behaviour or providing any incentive to lower costs or improve quality”?

That’s according to Qantas’ submission earlier this year to the Abanese government on the aviation white paper currently being developed within the infrastructure portfolio.

Is Qantas referring to itself? Heavens no! In fact, “Australia is one of the most liberalised aviation markets in the world and Australian airlines operate in a highly competitive environment. This competition compels the sector to invest and innovate to reduce costs and deliver better service and products to consumers.”