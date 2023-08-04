From age-old spin to causing deliberate harm, a new shamelessness is permeating Australian politics —and it’s determined to replace fairness with ugliness.

We’ve seen it in attempts to delegitimise anti-corruption commissions. We’ve seen it in dismissive responses to the robodebt royal commission’s report. And we’re seeing it in spades around the Indigenous Voice to Parliament campaigns.

So what does this new shamelessness look like? How is it different from the shamelessness that’s characterised politics since time immemorial? And what’s at stake for Australia?