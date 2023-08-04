“If the Voice is not satisfied with the way it has been consulted, or a decision that is made, it could appeal to the courts. How long would this take?”

The genius of the No case is in its deceptive simplicity. Each debating point is crisp, clear and disturbing, designed to steer the unengaged majority towards the too-hard basket. This particular line of argument, that the Voice will cause a deluge of unproductive litigation, is getting a lot of traction.

The longer form of the argument follows this logic: if the referendum passes, the constitution will entrench the legal right of a new body, the Voice, to have a say on every law Parliament wants to make and every action the executive government wants to carry out. If the Voice doesn’t like any of that, it can go to the courts and challenge the validity of what’s been done. Result: as the No case says, a “risk of dysfunctional government. That is not good for Australia.”