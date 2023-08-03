One of the sillier pieces of apologia about candidate Donald Trump, which spread with calendar quote-like speed in 2016, was by right-wing commentator Salena Zito. “The press takes him literally, but not seriously; his supporters take him seriously, but not literally,” she hot-taked for The Atlantic.

Ostensibly a trenchant observation of why the media failed to “get” Trump’s appeal, in fact Zito was just offering another version of Trump’s core narrative — that there’s a liberal elite wholly out-of-touch with real Americans and diametrically opposed to its interests.

But taking Trump literally was very important indeed, as he proceeded to govern exactly as he campaigned: maximising division, stoking hatred, pursuing personal enrichment, incoherently and incompetently responding to events. His supporters — who apparently didn’t take him literally — revelled in him doing exactly what he said he would do.