Even with the long march of time, Scott Morrison’s compulsion for lying and utter shamelessness remains both unmoved and spectacularly obvious; there’s simply no escaping the poverty of the man’s essence.

And so it was unsurprising to watch the former prime minister emerge, embittered and self-consumed, from the miasma of his failed overseas job interviews and the robodebt report on Monday, to deliver yet another round of national gaslighting in what may or may not pass for primitive signs of sentient life.

Labor’s criticism of him over robodebt was, he told a sparsely populated Parliament, an attempt to “discredit” him and his “service to our country during one of the most difficult periods our country has faced since the Second World War” — apparently overlooking the fact the illegal scheme was discontinued before the onset of the pandemic.