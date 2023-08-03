So where’s Nicole Chvastek? And why did the respected ABC radio presenter disappear from the airwaves three months ago?

If you haven’t heard of Chvastek — she hosted the ABC’s Statewide Drive program covering regional Victoria, southern NSW and eastern South Australia. When first queried about the absence in April, an ABC spokesman said she was off air while the Ballarat studios were undergoing renovations but that she would return. But as Crikey reported in May, Chvastek had lodged bullying claims against her employer.

She has since resigned after reaching a confidential settlement.