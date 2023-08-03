“COVID-19 hoax is not meant to be cured, it is meant to be continuous.”

This statement is clearly false. Yet it’s one of the cherrypicked social media posts that critics used to claim that the Australian government was overzealously censoring the “truth” during the pandemic.

For the past few months, lists of Facebook posts and tweets flagged for containing COVID-19 misinformation by the Department of Home Affairs and Department of Health have been used by conservative politicians and news outlets to mount the case that government and big tech colluded to stop dissent about the pandemic’s handling.