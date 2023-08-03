The press pack will touch down on Arnhem Land for the annual Garma Festival this weekend, where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out announcing the date Australians can expect to cast their ballots in the referendum for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Nevertheless the festival is expected to get the full treatment. ABC’s Insiders will broadcast a segment from Garma, as it did last year, along with a special Q+A program hosted by Dan Bourchier and Patricia Karvelas. SBS’ NITV will run comprehensive coverage too, led by Natalie Ahmat, the network’s head of Indigenous news and current affairs, from Friday through to Monday, and simulcast on SBS with nightly updates on SBS World News.