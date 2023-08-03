Regular readers of Tips and Murmurs will know of our newfound obsession with merchandise created with defence forces and intelligence agencies in mind — the millions spent on that sub-genre of wacky mugs that people the state has trained to be capable of ending a human life drink their 10am instant coffee from.

And it turns out we’re not the only ones. It’s been noted that recent media briefings on the AUKUS submarine deal have been organised by some nifty submarine-shaped paperclips. Now someone has put in a freedom of information request to find out how much it cost the Defence Department to procure them.