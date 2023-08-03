Federal government consulting is now firmly in the big three era, with Ernst & Young, Deloitte and KPMG all collecting more than $3 million each from taxpayers in July, according to data available on AusTender.

EY took the honours in July with consulting contracts worth nearly $3.9 million (though inflated by a bumper $2.5 million three-year auditing contract for the Department of Industry). KPMG garnered the most pure-play consultancy dollars — $3.3 million over 11 contracts with six agencies. “Sky rockets in flight/Afternoon” Deloitte was close behind with $3.2 million, helped by a $1.6 million defence contract for “management advisory sServices” (way to go on transparency there, defence).

Defence, as always, has been handing out the big bucks: Capagility, a firm founded by three aeronautical engineers, recently signed a big deal to establish an aerospace propulsion centre of expertise for defence and received $5.8 million in July.