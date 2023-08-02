It seems the stress of the past few months has done nothing to dim the remarkable comic timing of former president and potential future jailbird Donald Trump as he posted on his Truth Social network this morning: “I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favourite President, me, at 5pm.”

It’s the placement of “me” after “your favourite president” that does it; the slight pause and quiet clarification it implies, in case any of his followers on the small social platform — populated largely by QAnon followers who left Twitter when it was too left-leaning — thought Grover Cleveland was facing persecution by the state. This was followed by a shockingly predictable comparison to his situation and that of Nazi Germany.