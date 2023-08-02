The rapidly changing nature of Australia’s workforce is an issue policymakers and the economic commentariat are going to have to get their heads around — especially the way it will confound their textbook-based models of How Things Should Be.

Exhibit A: Australia’s health and care workforce — health, aged and disability care, childcare — grew by 29% between May 2019 and May 2023, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ most recent quarterly employment data. In the same period, the overall workforce grew by 9%. Plainly that period covers a pandemic that drove huge demand for the health and aged care workforce, but the sector grew by more than 6% between May 2022 and May 2023 alone.