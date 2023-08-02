Anthony Albanese’s government has declined to implement one of the findings of the robodebt royal commission, in a move a Greens senator has dubbed “perplexing”.

The Greens had sought to tack on one of the royal commission recommendations to a government welfare bill that’s being debated in the Senate this week, but Labor voted against the amendment on Wednesday.

“It’s really disappointing, and it’s perplexing,” Greens Senator Janet Rice told Crikey.