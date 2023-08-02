Value CPAC CPAC Australia, the annual convention for culture warrior conservatives ranging from the merely right wing to the right out of their damn minds, has been brightly announcing its 2023 line-up for weeks.

It includes choices both obvious (One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson, former prime minister Tony Abbott, former deputy PM Barnaby Joyce) and inevitable (newly independent Victorian MP Moira Deeming) as well as just plain questionable, such as long-time US conservative political activist Matt Schlapp, trailing as he is a series of scandals.

And if all that somehow isn’t enough, CPAC is offering a near-50% discount to attendees to snap up a membership with the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA).