Donald Trump has been hit with criminal charges for the third time in four months — this time arising from efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat.
The four-count indictment alleges the former US president conspired to defraud the US by preventing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election.
He has been ordered to appear before a federal magistrate in Washington on Thursday.
