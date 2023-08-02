Unionised staff at the Australian Associated Press (AAP) have resolved to send letters to management airing their disappointment after pay talks in which the newswire put forward an “insulting” counter offer to employees.

The revised offer tabled by management during pay negotiations late last month would see AAP staff get a 2% pay rise backdated from July 1, with an additional 1.5% increase from January 1 next year. Shortly after those talks, unionised staff agreed to send anonymous messages to management by way of AAP’s online feedback form to show management “how serious” they are about securing an improved deal.

AAP staff entered into a fresh round of pay negotiations last month, led by calls from the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) for a three-year pay deal that would see staff get annual pay rises of 6% until July 2026, and extend coverage of the enterprise agreement to cover assistant and specialist roles in the newsroom.