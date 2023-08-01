There’s a buzzy technology company that’s given millions of people around the world less than $100 in cryptocurrency to scan their eyeballs using a metallic orb to prove they’re “actually human”. But Australians can’t hand over their biometric data — at least not yet.

Last week was the official launch of Worldcoin, a new project which seeks to solve one of the thorny problems in tech: how to create a system that can tell who is a human and who is not.

It’s something that has become more of a pressing issue with the release of the latest generation of publicly available artificial intelligence technologies, led by ChatGPT, with output that is increasingly indistinguishable from a human’s output. This presents a problem for individuals, companies and governments trying to verify whether they’re dealing with real people or artificial intelligence-powered spam, scam and frauds. Fittingly, one of Worldcoin’s co-founders is Sam Altman, who is also the CEO of ChatGPT developer OpenAI.