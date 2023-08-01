Last Thursday, Victoria’s Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) released a damning report into property developer John Woodman’s inappropriate payments to local government councillors, former Labor MPs and Liberal Party state candidates in exchange for support for planning proposals that would have benefited him and his business associates.

The main proposal Woodman lobbied for would have rezoned land in Cranbourne from industrial to residential use. The City of Casey estimated the increase in land value would have been worth $35 million for the two existing landowners.

This is cartoonishly dodgy stuff, with councillors referring to Woodman as a “bottomless ATM”, and former MPs delivering bags and suitcases of cash to Casey councillors.