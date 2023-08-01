There are certain phrases that carry with them a powerful dread for anyone with an even slightly public- facing job — “texts read in court”, “zoom incident”, “leaked emails” and “caught on a hot mic”.

ABC journalist Stephen Dziedzic, Nine’s Matthew Knott and The Australian‘s Ben Packham have been caught having a chinwag about the industry in the lead-up to a press conference featuring Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The headline item, splashed across News Corp outlets this morning, is Dziedzic referring to News Corp star Sharri Markson as “a pit bull” and “so unhinged”, while conceding her reporting on the origin of COVID-19 may have something to it. “You can be unhinged and still be right,” he laughs. (Dziedzic uses the word “unhinged” quite a bit during the conversation.)