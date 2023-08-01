Power is the ability, capacity or authority to act in a particular way, or to get others to act in a particular way. It affects all human interactions but particularly workplace relationships, where personal power like expertise or charisma is augmented by authority derived from one’s position in the hierarchy.

But despite the indisputable influence of power in the workplace, it remains a force we hesitate to name. Even in workplaces particularly affected by it, like the public service, or in excellent reports about problems impacting such workplaces, such as that of the royal commission into the robodebt scheme, the abuse of power is mentioned just once.

Why does this matter? Because if we can’t name it we can’t slay it, and to my mind the core problem exposed by robodebt — and which the nation now needs to solve — is how you can stop those with extraordinary power from abusing it.