Two weeks ago, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews announced sweeping reforms for pokies. For me, after 25 years of campaigning, it was the beginning of the end of a state government protection racket for a predatory industry that has caused so much harm to Victorians. Congratulations, Dan.

I am told that the premier was visibly moved by the lived experience of my friend Carolyn Crawford, who spoke at his unexpected press conference which shocked the gambling industry as the reform package sent shares in Endeavour Group down 10% the next day.

Crawford had been introduced to the pokies by her boss and over the next seven years “borrowed” and stole $400,000 to feed her addiction. She was sentenced to four years’ jail. She has served her time and repaid all her debts but she lost her house and superannuation. How does a law-abiding middle-aged woman who has never been in trouble with the law end up in prison for four years? Because of a highly predatory and addictive product that has enjoyed state protection to make it ubiquitous.