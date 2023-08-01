While the Reserve Bank might yet inflict one more punitive interest rate rise on Australians today, it won’t change the trajectory of one of the key contributors to lingering inflation.

In the recent June quarter CPI numbers, the Australian Bureau of Statistics identified new housing costs and rents as among the biggest contributors to annual inflation. On a quarterly basis — the much lower 0.8% result compared with the annual 6% figure — rents and new dwelling costs were still big contributors.

Rents will continue to be a key upward force in inflation but construction costs have moderated significantly over the year to June and should continue to do so. Last Friday, the ABS released Producer Price Index data for the three months to June, showing that both building and heavy engineering construction costs were substantial contributors to producer inflation.