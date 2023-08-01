Last week, the Senate inquiry into current and proposed sexual consent laws in Australia convened three days of public hearings. “I’m just absolutely appalled by what I’ve heard, and I think people need to be held accountable,” said Liberal Senator Paul Scarr, the inquiry’s chair. “There needs to be fundamental change. I’m deeply, deeply disturbed.”

Though the inquiry was officially set up to look at harmonising sexual consent laws in Australia, the hearings ultimately canvassed how we as a society prevent and respond to sexual violence more broadly, including relationships and sexuality education in schools, the funding and availability of support services and criminal justice responses.