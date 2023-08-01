“We must,” António Guterres tells us, “end the merciless, relentless, senseless war on nature.” By this, of course, the UN secretary-general meant our unbroken quest to write a civilisation-scale suicide note as we continue, unperturbed, our unnatural and extreme chemistry experiment on the planet.

Unintentionally, though, his words summon one of the great delusions about global warming and our place in the world: that global heating is a crisis engulfing the natural world, as distinct to our own; that our very ingenuity as a species — our conquest of nature — coupled with nature’s seeming permanence inspires little scope for alarm; and that within this unhurried realm the price of continued prosperity justifiably remains tied, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese insists, to the ongoing burning and exports of fossil fuels.