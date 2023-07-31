Australia’s medical regulator scrambled to answer a Coalition senator’s frequent attacks on the science supporting COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy, new documents reveal.

Documents obtained by Crikey through a freedom of information request show how staff at the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), which oversees the approval of medical goods including the rollout of vaccines, rushed to respond to Queensland Liberal National Party Senator Gerard Rennick’s various concerns about vaccines. This included dispelling misinformation put to the agency, monitoring his social media posts mentioning vaccines or TGA and, staff claim, offering him multiple briefings about TGA processes and the science behind vaccines.

Rennick, who denies being anti-vaccine, has been a heel of the TGA for much of his time in Parliament, questioning the administration’s decisions and, more broadly, vaccine safety. Footage of his frequent clashes with former TGA head John Skerritt at Senate estimates shared on social media helped make him one of the biggest Australian political figures on Facebook.