John Margerison appeared to have severed all ties with Australia in the weeks before he was to appear before a parliamentary inquiry set to examine the Gold Coast entrepreneur’s relationship with one-time Morrison government cabinet minister Stuart Robert.

But Crikey‘s inquiries have established that Margerison disposed of his multimillion-dollar Gold Coast home to a longstanding business partner and friend, Mike Ribot, and Ribot’s wife, Kathleen. Queensland land title records show the sale was finalised on June 30. The sale price was $5 million, according to realestate.com.au.

Ribot also recently took over Margerison’s interests in a disability services business which is registered as an NDIS provider. ASIC records show Margerison stepped aside as a director of Social Solutions WA Pty Ltd, owner of West Australian disability provider Discovery Holidays in February. This left Ribot as the sole director.