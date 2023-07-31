With dozens of Rupert Murdoch biographies in and out of circulation, it might seem as if there’s nothing new to be written about the early life of the Australian-born media mogul, who turned 92 this year.

Not true. In his new biography Young Rupert: The Making of the Murdoch Empire,, journalist Walter Marsh takes us back to the 1950s when the “boy publisher” was fresh out of Oxford University, politically left-of-centre and determined to shake up the Adelaide establishment. Marsh has a deft touch, with a knack for explaining the historical context, bringing postwar Adelaide to life without losing the narrative thread, all the while drawing out the contemporary relevance of the events he describes.

At the age of 22, Murdoch took on the role of publisher and, forced to sink or swim, began his insatiable expansion of News Ltd, the company which he would turn into the first truly global news media empire.