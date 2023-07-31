Welfare recipients are likely to get their payments boosted after the Greens said they were unlikely to blow up a government bill this week.
As Parliament returns, the government is seeking to increase JobSeeker payments by $40 a fortnight as part of its strengthening the safety net bill — as the opposition announced plans to introduce an amendment that would increase the income-free threshold instead.
