Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Images: AAP)
Welfare recipients are likely to get their payments boosted after the Greens said they were unlikely to blow up a government bill this week. 

As Parliament returns, the government is seeking to increase JobSeeker payments by $40 a fortnight as part of its strengthening the safety net bill — as the opposition announced plans to introduce an amendment that would increase the income-free threshold instead.