You’d be hard-pressed to find many one-star theatre reviews in Australia.

Some would argue this is no bad thing; the unwritten rule of kindness is to show support to a small, embattled industry. Theatre makers pour everything they’ve got into their art over years, just for a critic to potentially savage it within hours of seeing it.

Others might even argue against star ratings altogether; there’s a school of thought that considers them reductive, subjective, biased, even lazy.