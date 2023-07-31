The coverage of the PwC tax leak scandal and its continuing aftermath in The Australian Financial Review — which broke the story — has been outstanding, with Edmund Tadros and Neil Chenoweth scoring hit after hit. Today Chenoweth has another exclusive that should be every bit as consequential as previous revelations.

He revealed that the Australian Tax Office (ATO) reached a settlement with PwC in March — long after the firm’s involvement in the tax leak scandal was publicly known — over PwC’s false claims of legal professional privilege that gave the big rour firm a 50% discount on applicable penalties. As part of the deal with the ATO, PwC didn’t have to admit any liability.

The deal was not revealed until PwC admitted one existed in evidence to the NSW parliament inquiry into consultants last week, and the ATO confirmed it.