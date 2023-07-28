Western Australian politics was turned on its head this week when a rare state opinion poll found that the Labor government, which two years ago enjoyed perhaps the most crushing election win in Australian history, would be turfed out of office at the proverbial “election held today”.

Even allowing for the unexpected resignation of Mark McGowan two months ago, the 24% swing implied by the poll’s 54-46 lead to the Liberals seemed hard to credit — so much so that doubts were raised, even by the poll’s sponsors at The West Australian.

Happily, a real-world litmus test is at hand with tomorrow’s byelection for McGowan’s seat of Rockingham, a hitherto little-noticed affair that has suddenly taken on great significance.