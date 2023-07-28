Philip Staindl: Look, it’s still going to be a negative, because [the journalist] is out to get you and he hates lobbyists like me and the imputation he is trying to create is that by me organising a function where you’re invited and it’s on behalf of, the function is to raise funds for the South East MPs, that is giving you undue access and influence to them.
John Woodman: Yeah, which is exactly right.
It was November 2018, and The Age had just published details of Victorian developer John Woodman — the figure at the centre of the Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission’s (IBAC) report into the rotten Casey local council — and his efforts to secure planning approval for several projects.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.