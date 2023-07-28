Philip Staindl: Look, it’s still going to be a negative, because [the journalist] is out to get you and he hates lobbyists like me and the imputation he is trying to create is that by me organising a function where you’re invited and it’s on behalf of, the function is to raise funds for the South East MPs, that is giving you undue access and influence to them.

John Woodman: Yeah, which is exactly right.