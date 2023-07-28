Australia’s foremost conservative political conference is being headlined by an American political activist under a cloud of controversies, including a lawsuit that claims he groped another Republican staff member.

The annual Australian Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) returns next month featuring speakers such as One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson, former prime minister Tony Abbott, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and independent Victorian MP Moira Deeming. Its sponsors include the Institute of Public Affairs and right-wing lobby group behind the No Voice to Parliament campaign, Advance (formerly Advance Australia).