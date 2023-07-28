From schoolyard parasols in schools in Lyon to drought relief for Spanish farmers and German requirements for cooler cities and more shade, Europe is facing up to an urgent and accelerating need for climate adaptation.

A European Environment Agency assessment from March this year found the cost of economically efficient adaptation to a 1.5-degree global temperature rise — already very unlikely — is around €40 billion a year for the EU and the UK; for 2 degrees warming, it doubles to at least €80 billion a year. Higher temperatures double the cost again.

Given the failure to limit CO2 emissions to prevent significant global heating, adaptation will force its way on to government agendas everywhere, with every drought, every flood, every fire and heatwave. The Morrison government released a mealy-mouthed national climate resilience and adaptation strategy in 2021 and funded a $600 million “Preparing Australia Program” (with grants controlled by sports rorter Bridget McKenzie) after heavy criticism of Scott Morrison going missing in action during the Black Summer bushfires.