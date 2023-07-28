The 2026 census will not ask Australians if they have access to the internet in a move one senator has called a “serious missed opportunity”.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) confirmed to Crikey that questions about internet access, which were removed at the 2021 census, won’t be asked at the 2026 census either.

“Internet access and use, including digital literacy, has been listed as a topic that won’t be progressing further for the 2026 census,” an ABS census spokesperson said.