Remember back after the 2019 election when Australia’s political media were cautioned not to take polls so seriously any more? Looks like we’ve long blown past the amber lights left flashing by that year’s big polling miss.

Just four years later polls for an election that is still almost two years away are once again reliably front page news of their sponsoring mastheads where, like spark plugs in the political news cycle, they fire the journalistic pistons into another pump-up of the narrative of the day.

Reading global news tells us that Australia’s media — traditional, digital, social — appears to be the most polling-obsessed of any comparable country. Each Newspoll is puffed on the front pages and through the social distribution of News Corp’s outlets. The Nine mastheads do the same with Resolve.