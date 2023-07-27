The preselection challenge against Deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley in her NSW seat of Farrer presents Opposition Leader Peter Dutton with a delicate conundrum: does he intervene to save her, or does he take advantage of the situation and allow a powerful factional rival to be taken out?

Ley says she has Dutton’s support, and Crikey understands she is right about that. It appears most Liberals are happy with the deal hammered out after the election that put the conservative Queenslander Dutton in the opposition leader’s job; Ley, a centre-right-winger from NSW, as his deputy; and Simon Birmingham, a moderate South Australian, as Senate leader. The set-up ensures a certain factional and geographical balance.

But the challenge in Farrer throws uncertainty into the mix, and some Liberals who’ve spoken to Crikey see both opportunities and risks for Dutton.