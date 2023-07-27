Welcome to Media Briefs, a weekly media tip sheet where I’ll run you through the week’s news, moves and chatter every Thursday.

The rusted-ons might recognise the name. In this iteration, I’ll bring you tidbits I’ve picked up, take you inside Australia’s newsrooms and give you a taste of the mood surrounding the week in the media. Media Briefs will also try to celebrate much of the great reporting on the industry we see every week — a “we read everything so you don’t have to” sort of thing — and include details that you might’ve missed.

If you work in media and would like to send me a tip, you can do so by encrypted email here (confidentiality guaranteed). If you just want to say hi, reach me here (tell me what you think of the format or if this is the kind of thing you’d like to see in your inbox).