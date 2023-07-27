The June quarter inflation result — at 0.8%, the lowest since September 2021 — shows an economy where policy failure and lack of competition are increasingly the key drivers of inflation.

While the numbers were welcomed as further signs that the Reserve Bank can keep rates on hold, growth in the Consumer Price Index was still at an annual rate of 6%, down from 7% in the March quarter, and down to 5.9% on an trimmed mean basis, from 6.6% in the three months to March. The easing trend in the data was emphasised by the monthly inflation indicator, which showed a rise of 5.4% in the year to June, compared with 5.5% in May and 6.7% in April.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the most significant contributors to the rise in the June quarter were rents (up 2.5%), international holiday travel and accommodation (up 6.2%), other financial services (up 2.5%) and a 1% rise in new dwellings purchased by owner-occupiers. Rents saw the strongest quarterly rise since 1988, especially for apartments.