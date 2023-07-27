The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has just released a consultation paper for draft “greenwashing” guidelines for businesses — or as the ACCC puts it, “the obligations under the Australian Consumer Law (ACL) which businesses must comply with when making environmental and sustainability claims”.

The guidelines are arranged around seven principles:

Make accurate and truthful claims;

Have evidence to back up your claims;

Don’t leave out or hide important information;

Explain any conditions or qualifications on your claims;

Avoid broad and unqualified claims;

Use clear and easy-to-understand language;

Visual elements should not give the wrong impression.

Now these are meant for businesses — but what if they also applied to politicians and political parties? What if Anthony Albanese or Peter Dutton were forced, every time they spoke about the global heating crisis, to make accurate claims backed up by evidence, to not deliberately omit inconvenient information, hide behind caveats or fine print, wildly overstate things or use misleading graphs?