Merch search A while back we revealed that the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) had entered into a $252,067.50 contract for “promotional merchandise”. A tipster got in touch to give us some examples of what defence agencies got for their money: “The higher-end stuff is like plaques and medallions. Run-o-mill is wine glasses or tankards, keep cups, moleskin notebooks — I have an ASD one — coasters, tote bags, pens, water bottles etc. My fave score is an ASIS litre beer stein.”

It got us wondering what other areas of defence are producing branded mugs that are also a potential threat to national security. Turns out Liberal Senator Jane Hume shares our curiosity, and used the 2023-24 budget estimates to put the question (via questions on notice) to various defence agencies. So far, she’s received two answers: one from the ASD, that revealed the contract we picked up on was only the half of it — in the 2022-23 financial year, the cyber spies spent $490,501 on “promotional merchandise to promote ASD’s public facing cyber security function, recruitment and for commemorative purposes”. The Defence Department meanwhile, spent a whopping $2,358,729 on promotional merchandise in 2022-23 up until June 26 2023.

Every other agency, including the Australian War Memorial and the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, has so far left the question, now overdue, unanswered. We’ll keep you posted on the other figures as they come out.