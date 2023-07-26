Year 7 students at a private school in Mparntwe (Alice Springs) wrote letters to the Northern Territory environment minister, Lauren Moss, protesting a proposed water allocation plan. Less than six weeks later, two representatives from the government department came to the school to ensure students had both sides of the story.

“Dear Minister Moss, have you ever lived in the outback where, for want of a more descriptive word, it is dry,” one student begins their letter.

The 37 letters (condensed into email format) from Year 7 students at St Philip’s College were sent to Moss on May 21. They document numerous concerns about the NT government’s 2022-23 iteration of the Western Davenport Water Allocation Plan, which controls 24,500sq km of groundwater usage for an area south of Tennant Creek. This region includes the site of the nation’s biggest water licence — Singleton Station — which is set to be transformed into an international farming project.