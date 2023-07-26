Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers please note that this article contains images and mention of deceased persons. It also contains depictions of violence and racism.

The image is repulsive. Consider the faded contours of the Kimberley pastoral station stretching into the vast distance to the left; how it’s partially obscured by the tin edifice that was the Wyndham prison around 1901, and how both speak to the unchecked avarice and prejudice that situated the group of boys and men in the dusty dirt at the photo’s centre.

Now focus on the two most striking parts of the frame: the handcuffed and chained existence of the boys and men, who are shackled together by neck chains weighing close to 2.5kg each. And behind them, pipe in hand, their keeper, a white man sporting a handlebar moustache and a hint of triumphalism.